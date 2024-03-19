HMDA plans land pooling for growth around ORR

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has drawn plans to implement a Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA) to facilitate organised growth and has invited private landowners, pattedars, and farmers within the HMA to participate voluntarily in the scheme.

To be part of the scheme, land parcels within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) are required to have a minimum area of 50 acres, while those outside the ORR should have at least 100 acres of contiguous land.

The HMDA had earlier successfully implemented LPS in areas such as Uppal Bhagayat, Inmulnarva on the Shadnagar-Bengaluru Highway, and Lemoor village of Kandukur mandal.

Private landowners will receive a share of 60% of the developable area or approximately 1,741 sq yd of developed plot per acre. This allocation will be made in proportion to the extent of land owned by each participant. The HMDA will ensure essential amenities such as well-constructed roads, water and sewerage systems, etc. Importantly, the land covered under the scheme will be designated for mixed land use.

The scheme does not involve any land acquisition process.

Private landowners will not have to pay fees and charges, including conversion and registration fees. The entire financial burden of implementing infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, water supply, sewerage and electricity facilities, will be borne by the HMDA within a specified timeframe.

The HMDA will retain the remaining 40% of the developable area for essential infrastructure development, reservation of social amenities, educational and cultural facilities and affordable housing initiatives, as well as for the capitalisation of the master plan.

LPS will end all illegal transactions: HMDA officials

Expressing concerns over unauthorised transactions and urbanisation in districts falling under the HMDA’s jurisdiction, officials pointed to illegal land transactions, particularly in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy and said that assigned lands originally allotted to farmers for agricultural purposes cannot be legally transferred or sold to private parties.

The HMDA has invited expressions of interest from private landowners, pattedars, and farmers within the HMR area to participate in the LPS. Interested parties can submit applications either individually or collectively, subject to the minimum area requirements specified by the authority.

Upon receipt of applications, HMDA will evaluate their feasibility and viability for inclusion in the LPS.