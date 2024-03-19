Inter student drowns in Hyderabad lake, body recovered

HYDERABAD: The body of a 19-year-old Intermediate student, who drowned in a lake in Film Nagar here, was recovered on Monday.

According to police, the victim, Pavan Sai, along with his friends, had gone towards the lake with their sheep for grazing on Sunday morning. However, he is reported to have ventured into the lake to cool off in the afternoon. The lake was 15 feet deep and Pavan could not manage to make his way out of the depth and drowned, the police added.

After being informed by his mates, the authorities initiated search operations on Sunday and deployed DRF and NDRF teams. However, Pavan’s body was only recovered on Monday afternoon. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to Pavan’s parents. Film Nagar police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC.