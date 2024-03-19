Nizampet civic body official held for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday arrested two persons, including the town planning officer and in-charge assistant city planner of the Nizampet Municipal Corporation, M Srinivasa Rao, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for performing official duties.

After a preliminary probe, the authorities concluded that the other accused, Ramulu, had accepted the bribe on behalf of the accused official, a release said.

According to the ACB, Srinivasa Rao had demanded the bribe from the complainant for “not dismantling the tea point container and also not to remove the advertisement board of ‘Chennapatnam Cheeralu’, erected in the building premises of the complainant”.

After a chemical test showed that Ramulu had accepted the bribe, the entire amount was recovered from his possession. The accused will be produced before the Additional Special Judge for ACB cases, the release added.