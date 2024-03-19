Orange alert for parts of Telangana, Hyderabad to get light rains

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad, has issued an orange alert for certain districts of Telangana on Tuesday as thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds around 30–40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Medak districts on Tuesday.

As per the IMD, Hyderabad is expected to receive light rain or thundershowers in the next 48 hours. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during the morning hours.

The IMD has forecasted that maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 340 Celsius and 220 Celsius respectively for the next 48 hours, with wind speeds around 6 to 8 kmph.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Medak district recorded the day’s highest rainfall of 38 mm on Monday. Sonala and Doultabad in Adilabad district recorded 29 mm and 18.5 mm of rainfall respectively.

According to the IMD, hailstorms were reported at isolated places in Sangareddy and Rajanna-Sircilla districts on Monday.

The storms have brought some relief from the intense summer heat, with Hanamkonda, Nizamabad, and Medak districts witnessing a marked fall in temperatures.

Unseasonal rains in Adilabad damage sorghum, paddy crops

Unseasonal rains in some parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district brought high humidity levels down on Monday. The sorghum and paddy crops were damaged. On Monday, the temperature increased in the day and went down due to the rain in the evening.

The Utnoor, Indervelli and Adilabad mandals received heavy rainfall. Adilabad district headquarters witnessed heavy mercury levels going above 37o Celsius. As per the IMD forecast, the district might receive rainfall for the next two to three days.

Lightning strikes one dead, leaves two hurt in Sangareddy

One person died and two others were injured after a lightning strike on the outskirts of Bhimra village in Kangti mandal on Monday. Maetri Sirigonda, 40, along with two companions, was seeking shelter under a tree during Sunday evening’s rain when lightning struck.

Maetri Sirigonda lost his life instantly, while the two others sustained injuries. The injured individuals were transported to Bidar hospital for medical treatment. Kangti police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have registered a case.

Farmer dies of electrocution while turning on pump

A 55-year-old farmer, Maloth Mansingh, died due to electrocution on his farm in Gudur Mandal of Mahabubabad district on Monday afternoon when he switched on the water pump to irrigate his crop. Another farmer, who witnessed Mansingh’s collapse, rushed to help, but the victim had already passed away.

Mansingh’s family members were notified of the incident, and upon receiving the information, the Kothaguda police arrived at the scene and transferred his body to Gudur Government Hospital for a postmortem. Addressing the media, Kothaguda Sub-Inspector (SI) Ch Nagesh said that a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, and an investigation is currently underway.