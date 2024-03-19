Two teachers suspended, four malpractice cases booked on 1st day of SSC exams

HYDERABAD: The first day of the SSC examinations, 2024, which commenced on Monday, were conducted successfully.

The SSC public examinations across 2,676 examination centres in the state, had the first language group A and first language composite exams conducted on the first day.

It is to be noted that on the first day of the SSC exam previous year, the Telugu paper was leaked, leading to a fiasco on the day one.

As per the director of government examination, a total of 4,94, 877 candidates applied for the exam, out of which, 4,93,417 candidates were present, 1,460 candidates were absent; bringing the total attendance to 99.70%.

Number of private candidates who applied were 1,261, out of which, 883 were present and 378 were absent.

The sitting and flying squads booked four malpractice cases, while one invigilator in Khammam and two in Asifabad were suspended for negligence in examination duties.

The department said that the first day of examination was conducted successfully.

Next exam to be second language

The second examination on Tuesday will be the second language exam from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The candidates will be allowed in the examination centre till 9:35 AM, but the candidates have been advised to reach the examination centre by 8:30 AM.

TSRTC starts special bus services for students

As per the instructions of the state Education department, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) initiated special bus services on Monday to help students reach their examination centres by 8:45 am. The special services will continue till April 2. Female students can avail the Mahalakshmi scheme by presenting their old bus pass and hall ticket.