HYDERABAD: Alleging that the INDIA bloc’s manifesto states that its fight is against ‘Shakti’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the coming General Elections is a fight between people who want to destroy Shakti and the people who worship it.

Addressing a public meeting in Jagtial, Modi said that every mother and daughter in the country was his Shakti. He said, “I accept the challenge of the ‘INDI Alliance’ who have announced they will finish this Shakti.”

At a rally in Mumbai, Rahul had said: “We are not fighting against a political party...We are not fighting against Narendra Modi, nor are we fighting against one person. In Hindu dharma, there is a word ‘shakti’. We are fighting against a ‘shakti’ (power). The question arises as to what is that ‘shakti’...”

Meanwhile, under attack for his remark, Rahul clarified that he was not talking about any religious power but the ‘shakti’ of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. He accused the PM of twisting his words and said he was speaking about the power of which Modi was wearing the mask.

In Jagtial, referring to the Delhi liquor scam and the alleged KLIS scam, Modi accused the BRS of betraying the trust of Telangana and looting the state for the 10 years it was in power.

Assuring the people that he would not spare those looting the state, he said: “This is Modi’s guarantee.”