62-year-old Maoist surrenders before Mahabubabad SP

MAHABUBABAD: A 62-year-old member of the CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Ramnath Kekan on Tuesday evening.

Addressing the media, Kekan said Shaik Imambee alias Jyothakka surrendered as part of the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy to join the mainstream and lead a normal life. A native of the Budharaopet village, Imambee was fed up with the ideology of the banned outfit, he added.

Part of attacks that killed civillians: Police

The SP said she was influenced by Kodi Kumarasamy alias Anand and Kodi Venkanna alias Gopanna, both residents of Budraopet and members of the PWG Narsampet Committee, and joined the PWG Narsampet Dalam as a member, under the leadership of Gunti Ramchander, the area organiser. Subsequently, she served as a member of various dalams, including Nekkonda, Parkal, Narsampet, Cheriyala, Bakkanna and Chityala, among others. From 2002 to 2004, she also worked as a Protection PL (Printing press) in Eturnagaram.

In 2004, she relocated to Chhattisgarh and began working in the tailoring team for the CPI (Maoist), a role she continued until recently. However, she grew disenchanted with the Maoist ideology, realising that the extremist leaders were exploiting innocent people for their own interests. She was also involved in several offences in 1992, 1996 and 1998, during which several militants and civilians were killed.