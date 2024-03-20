BJP steals a march over rivals with early moves

HYDERABAD: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the BJP has surged ahead of its political rivals, the Congress and BRS, by finalising the candidates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the poll campaign.

The focused campaign by Modi has boosted the morale of the BJP cadre and leaders.

Modi’s campaign included a massive roadshow in Malkajgiri and two public meetings in Nagarkurnool and Jagtial. During his campaign, the prime minister attempted to connect with voters by starting his speech in Telugu and urging them to follow the ‘Namo’ app for updates on the upcoming elections.

Accusing the Opposition BRS of massive corruption during its tenure, Modi alleged that the regime took huge commissions from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and was also involved in the Delhi liquor scam.

In a well-devised strategy, the BJP organised public meetings and roadshows in key constituencies like Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool and Nizamabad.

The BJP announced 15 candidates for the 17 Lok Sabha seats much ahead of its rivals, marking a departure from past practices. The party’s selection of experienced political leaders, including former MLAs and MPs was aimed at securing a considerable vote share in Telangana.

Moreover, the BJP successfully welcomed sitting MPs and former MLAs from the BRS to bolster its electoral prospects and potentially expand its voter base in the upcoming polls.

Modi asserted that Telangana serves as the gateway to South India and signalled the BJP’s intense focus on the state.

BJP leaders are expressing confidence that the party will win at least eight to 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. If this becomes a reality, it would be a major electoral success and pave the way for gains in the Assembly elections.