'Crop loss compensation pending for a year': Nizamabad farmers

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY : Many farmers across the erstwhile Nizamabad district are complaining that the compensation for crop losses sustained in the past year has been pending.

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms in April last year impacted crops in several parts of the state. At that time, the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had toured the rain-affected districts and announced compensation at the rate of Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers who had lost their crops. While farmers said they received compensation for the unseasonal rains in March, the same has not been released for losses sustained in April 2023.

As much as Rs 26 crore was reportedly sanctioned for Kamareddy and Rs 9 crore for Nizamabad. The officials have submitted the relevant bills to the treasury office, where they currently remain pending. “The bills have been pending for years in the treasury, but once they receive clearance from the finance department, they will be processed,” stated an official.

Farmers stage protest, demand compensation

Several farmers from eight villages staged a roadblock on NH 44 in Anthampally on Tuesday demanding that the state government to sanction compensation for farmers who lost their crops due to the recent rains