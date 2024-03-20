Heavy crop damage reported in erstwhile Adilabad district

ADILABAD: Unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the erstwhile Adilabad district have caused extensive damage to hundreds of acres of sorghum, maize, paddy and other crops. According to preliminary reports, approximately crops in 1,200 acres have been damaged in the Talamadugu mandal alone.

Agricultural staffers, led by District Agriculture Officer Pullaiah, and Congress Talamadugu Mandal ZPTC member Goka Ganesh Reddy inspected the damaged crops in Barampur, Pali B, and Palli K in the Talamadugu mandal. Ganesh Reddy submitted an application to district collector Rajarshi Shah demanding that a crop damage survey be conducted so that the government can release compensation.

Farmers in Talamadugu and Laxmanchanda alleged that their maize and sorghum crops, which were expected to yield well, were heavily damaged by the unseasonal rains. They appealed to the government for compensation.

Drop in humidity

The unseasonal rains have brought down the high humidity levels. While the daytime temperatures have increased, there is a cooling effect in the evenings after the rain, note local meteorologists. Bela, Jainath, Adilabad, Tamsi and Talamadugu mandals experienced heavy rainfall. Additionally, crops were damaged in Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumurambheem Asifabad districts.

The IMD has forecasted further rainfall in the coming days.