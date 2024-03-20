Hyderabad CP warns of strict action over MCC violations

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that action will be taken as per law against those who violate the model code of conduct (MCC) that is in force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

During a video conference with all wings of city police, the Police Commissioner discussed the police force’s preparedness to ensure smooth conduct of polls.

The CP instructed officers to keep vigil and improve enforcement work. Further, he directed the personnel to clear election-related applications received from political parties in the Suvidha portal in a time-bound manner.

With regard to licenced weapons, a screening committee has been constituted to examine the licences and look after the deposit of the weapons, he said.

He also revealed that a District Grievances Committee has been formed by the DEO to deal with cases of seizures of cash. Meanwhile, the flying squads and static surveillance teams will keep a check on illegal flow of cash, liquor and freebies. Seizures of over `10 lakhs will be informed to the IT department, he said.