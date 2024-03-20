Hyderabad officials told to remove garbage points

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose on Tuesday directed officials to take steps to completely remove garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) from the city. He asked the officials to plan for proper lifting of GVPs, provide additional vehicles at zonal level, and ask street vendors/shop owners to put up garbage bins. If they fail to do so, they should be fined for littering, he said.

He held a review meeting on management of sanitation, facial recognition attendance system, supervision of street sweeping missions, removal of GVPs, C&D etc with Zonal Commissioners and Health and Sanitation department officials at GHMC head office.

He directed AMOHs to pay special attention to C&D waste in the city.

Ronald Rose instructed the officials to monitor the attendance of SWG workers and to implement mobile based facial recognition (facial recognition) biometric attendance system regarding the attendance of sanitation workers.

Monitor attendance

Ronald told officials to monitor the attendance of workers and implement mobile-based facial recognition system