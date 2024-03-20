Icecream vendor in Telangana masturbates into product, arrested

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, an ice cream street vendor allegedly mixed semen into the products by masturbating inside the ice cream cart.
The incident took place at Ambedkar Center in Neekonda Mandal headquarters in Warangal district on Tuesday evening.
The ice cream seller was identified as Kaluram Kurbia, a native of Rajasthan state. He has been migrated to Neekonda Mandal in Warangal.
According to the information, Kaluram Kurbia was filmed allegedly on camera by locals while he was masturbating and selling ice cream mix with semen. Locals complained to the police about the incident after capturing him on video, which went viral on social media platforms. Cops rushed to the ice cream cart and he was taken into custody.
The Neekonda police also seized the ice cream cart and shifted it to the police station. They then informed the food inspector in Warangal.
Knowing about the information, Warangal Food Inspector K Kishna Murthy and his team rushed to the spot, collected the samples, and sent them to the State Food Laboratory in Nacharam, Hyderabad for testing.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Warangal Food Inspector K Krishna Murthy said that the sample was sent to the laboratory and that he was waiting for the report. Based on the report, action will be taken against the ice cream seller.
According to Neekonda Sub-Inspector (SI) M Mahender, a case was registered under Section 295l4 IPC (obscene acts). He mentioned that the ice cream seller Kurbia was arrested and they are waiting for the report from the State Food Laboratory.