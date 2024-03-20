Icecream vendor in Telangana masturbates into product, arrested

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, an ice cream street vendor allegedly mixed semen into the products by masturbating inside the ice cream cart.

The incident took place at Ambedkar Center in Neekonda Mandal headquarters in Warangal district on Tuesday evening.

The ice cream seller was identified as Kaluram Kurbia, a native of Rajasthan state. He has been migrated to Neekonda Mandal in Warangal.

According to the information, Kaluram Kurbia was filmed allegedly on camera by locals while he was masturbating and selling ice cream mix with semen. Locals complained to the police about the incident after capturing him on video, which went viral on social media platforms. Cops rushed to the ice cream cart and he was taken into custody.