Jharkhand Governor given additional charge of Telangana

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu has given Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan additional charge of Telangana following the resignation of incumbent governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. In a communique, Rastrapathi Bhavan on Tuesday said that the President has accepted the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made, the communique read.

Radhakrishnan arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday and is likely to take charge on Wednesday. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe will administer the oath of office to the new governor.

A two-time MP, Radhakrishnan was appointed as the governor of Jharkhand in February, 2023. He served as the president of BJP Tamil Nadu state unit from 2004 to 2007. He is the second BJP TN state president to be appointed as the governor of Telangana after Tamilisai Soundararajan.

From 2014 to 2019, Tamilisai served as BJP TN state president. Incidentally, the two previous governors of Telangana as well as the newly appointed governor are from TN. After the formation of Telangana, ESL Narasimhan continued to be the governor of AP and TS.