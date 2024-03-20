KCR’s nephew moves Telangana HC seeking quashing of FIR

HYDERABAD: Kalvakuntla Kanna Rao, known as Tejeshwar Rao and the nephew of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday moved the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him by the Adibatla police on charges of attempt to murder and land encroachment.

The FIR is based on a complaint lodged by Bandoju Srinivas, director of OSR Projects, alleging that Kanna Rao and around 30 other leaders from BRS attempted to forcibly seize two acres of land in Adibatla.

The land in question is reportedly under development by Vamshi, associated with OSR Projects. The complainant accused Kanna Rao and his associates of trying to occupy the land, leading to the registration of a case for attempt to murder, criminal trespass, causing damage, using explosive substances, and rioting under various Sections of the IPC, including Sections 307, 447, 427, 436, 148, and 149.

Representing the petitioner, Immineni Rama Rao argued that Kanna Rao had been falsely implicated in the case. However, the court reserved its orders on the matter.