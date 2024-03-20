Krishnaiah urges CM Revanth to release pending bills

HYDERABAD: National Backward Classes Welfare Association president and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah, in a letter, requested Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to release the bills pending for the last 10 months.

Krishnaiah said that the government has not been paying rents of some hostel buildings for the last two years and the owners were exerting pressure on the officials to vacate the hostels.

The MP feared for the students during the examination period, if the Discoms cut the power due to non-payment of electricity bills. Krishnaiah said that 295 BC College hostels and 321 BC Gurukul schools function from rented buildings.

He pointed out that due to a GO issued in 2014, the government was reimbursing fees up to Rs 35,000 to Engineering, Medicine, MBA, MCA, PC and degree students of BC communities.

Several BC students are unable to pay more than Rs 35,000 and hence discontinuing their studies, Krishnaiah told the chief minister.

In the case of SC and ST students, the Union government is reimbursing the full fee and the state government is reimbursing the full fee for minority students, Krishnaiah said and wondered why the government was showing discrimination against BC students.

He said that an additional Rs 150 crore per year is required to reimburse the entire fee for BC students.