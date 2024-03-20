MP Vinod inspects damaged paddy fields in Telangana's Sircilla

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Former MP B Vinod Kumar inspected the paddy fields impacted by hailstorms and unseasonal rains in and around Sircilla on Tuesday. He covered the Mustabad and Gandilachhapeta area, which includes Pothugal, Sewalal thanda, Gannevanipalli, Tangallapalli and Obulapur villages.

Speaking to the media, the BRS leader said the government should provide compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to the farmers who faced crop losses due to the hailstorms. He also requested the district collector to immediately conduct a survey of the damaged crops, assess the extent of losses and take steps to compensate the farmers.

Earlier in the day, he met the family members of Elsani Ellaiah, who was killed after a tree and electric pole collapsed due to a hailstorm, in Mustabad. He demanded that the government provide Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia to Elsani’s relatives.