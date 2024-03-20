Rains continue to keep mercury levels low in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state continued to enjoy lower temperatures on Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, the cyclonic circulation over west Vidarbha and neighbouring areas, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, persists. There is also a trough/wind discontinuity from South Interior Karnataka extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, the IMD added.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Adilabad district recorded the state’s highest rainfall with 29.5 mm, followed by Kumurambheem Asifabad with 26.8 mm of rainfall. Several other districts such as Medak, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla and Vikarabad also received showers.

Hailstorms were reported at isolated places in Adilabad and Rajanna Sircilla districts on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms to continue

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts.

Hyderabad is expected to receive light rain/drizzle for the next 48 hours, with hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. As per the IMD, in this period, maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to be around 36°C and 23°C respectively, with wind speeds around 6-10 kmph.