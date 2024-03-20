Security tightened in Maoist-hit areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh & Maharashtra borders

BHUPALPALLY/MULUGU: After an encounter in the Gadchiroli forest area of Maharashtra on Tuesday, security has been tightened and combing operations intensified in the Maoist-affected villages along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra border areas, specially Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts on Tuesday.

The police have launched vehicle checking and searches in Agency areas while engaging with tribal people to report any suspicious movement of unidentified people. Areas which are under the radar are Kaleshwaram, Kataram, Bhupalpally, Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Wazedu, Venkatapuram and hamlets adjacent to the Godavari river dividing Telangana, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.

According to sources, there has been no Maoist movement identified in the Mulugu-Bhupalpally districts. However, the police are keeping a vigil and monitoring Maoist activities. Cops are also using drones cameras in combing operations to identify the movement of the extremists in the forest area, and CRPF teams have been deployed at Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, said the police.

Speaking to TNIE, G Ram Mohan Reddy, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, said, “Special police teams are engaging with tribal communities in the agency areas and are urging them to report any suspicious activities.”