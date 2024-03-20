Telangana HC orders immediate protection of 13 lakes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued directives to protect 13 lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts from extinction.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, was hearing a petition filed by Anil C Dayakar, representing Gamana, an NGO, highlighting the alarming degradation of these water bodies due to pollution and encroachments.

The court had earlier tasked a committee, comprising advocates G Praveen Kumar and T Srikanth Reddy, with inspecting the lakes and submitting a report detailing the extent of pollution, illegal constructions, and encroachments.

Upon reviewing the report filed on March 16, Justice Aradhe expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition of the lakes. He said that the pollution not only poses environmental threats but also endangers public health as people were using contaminated lake water for vegetable cultivation.

Justice Aradhe said that he was particularly distressed that residents near Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal were using contaminated water for growing vegetables. The court directed Additional Advocate General Imran Khan to instruct authorities to halt such practices immediately.

Justice Aradhe also lamented the loss of natural habitats for various flora and fauna due to elevated pollution levels in the lakes. He said that dumping debris and trash into the water bodies accelerates the extinction of these habitats.

The lakes mentioned in the petition include Durgam Cheruvu, Sunnam Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu Peerzadiguda, China Dhamara Cheruvu Dundigal, China Rayuni Cheruvu, Ganga Ram Pedda Cheruvu, Medikunta Cheruvu near Sri Ranganatha temple Nanakramguda, Nalla Cheruvu Uppal, Hashmatpet Cheruvu, Bairamalguda Cheruvu LB Nagar, Peerzadiguda Cheruvu Uppal Panchayat, Nallagandla Cheruvu Serilingampally, Ambir Cheruvu Dundigal mandal and Golidodda Cheruvu in Serilingampally municipality.

The committee’s report highlighted various issues plaguing these lakes, including lack of fencing, absence of lake guards, insufficient surveillance with no CCTV cameras, untreated sewage inflow, and encroachments on the full tank level area.

In response, the bench directed the state government to take immediate remedial actions to prevent further pollution and deterioration of the lakes.