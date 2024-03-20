To keep parents happy, woman poses as SI at Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda railway police on Tuesday arrested a young woman for impersonating a sub-inspector of the Railway Protection Force. The accused, identified as Jadala Malavika (25), is a resident of Narketpalli in Nalgonda district.

Only a day ago, the SI of the Nalgonda RPS received a complaint that a woman who was seen wearing a SI uniform was frequently travelling on trains between Nalgonda and Secunderabad. The next day, when the police arrested her and questioned, Malavika confessed to having impersonated an SI for over a year now.

She used to wear the SI uniform and pose as an officer by showing people a fake identity card. Malavika reportedly wrote the RPF SI exam in 2018 but did not qualify in the medical test. Not wanting to worry her parents, she allegedly took to deceiving them by creating the impression that she was posted as an SI at the Secunderabad railway station.

Further, she used her fake identity to gain unwarranted recognition and felicitation at her village. She has also allegedly used her false credentials to establish connections with well-known personalities like actor Suman.