Traffic diversions at IKEA Hyderabad from March 22

HYDERABAD: In an effort to facilitate seamless flow of traffic, Cyberabad traffic police is set to implement traffic diversions on all routes proceeding towards IKEA Rotary on an experimentation basis from March 22.

“Presently, there is no U-turn available for commuters travelling from Cyber Towers. They will have to go till Biodiversity to take a U-turn,” said Cyberabad’s Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D Joel Davis and added, “with this experiment, there might be a free flow of traffic.”

Asserting that the diversions are part of an experiment, Davis said, “We have also reduced the size of the IKEA rotary by approximately 12-15 feet for the ease of commuters.”

Starting March 22, commuters travelling from Biodiversity towards Cyber Towers should continue their journey via the IKEA underpass road. Those travelling to the Cable Bridge should make a right turn at the rotary and proceed in the anti-clockwise direction within the rotary itself. An option to make a U-turn at the rotary is also available to commuters in this route.

Commuters travelling from Cyber Towers to IKEA Rotary can take a U-turn at the rotary and travel in a free left turn to head towards the Cable Bridge. Those travelling to the Biodiversity, should continue their journey via the IKEA underpass road.

Further, travellers commuting from Meenakshi junction towards Biodiversity should continue straight at the IKEA rotary and take the first available U-turn upon reaching C-Gate.

“If these diversions work in ensuring a seamless traffic flow, we will consider making these changes permanent,” Davis said.