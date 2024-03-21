CM Revanth may stay away from Secretariat to focus on LS polls

HYDERABAD: AS the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is also the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), is believed to have decided to stay away from the Secretariat for the next two months to focus on party activities till the poll process ends.

Revanth, who is credited with leading the Congress to power in Telangana, wants to ensure that the grand old party secures as many seats as possible in the LS polls.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Revanth will oversee the day-to-day government affairs from his home and party activities from the Gandhi Bhavan.

“If a need arises for any emergency meetings with officials, he will then hold those meetings at his residence,” sources added.

On March 16, the day when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule, he addressed a press conference at his residence. From that day, he has not visited the Secretariat.

Revanth is currently focusing on welcoming leaders from the BRS and BJP into the Congress.

He is also in constant touch with the party’s state and district-level leaders and gathering information on ground level situation. “Revanth’s target is to help the Congress secure double digit seats in Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. He has been confidently saying that we will win 14 out of the 17 seats,” sources said.

“Various surveys too are predicting that our party will win at least 12 seats,” they added.

Praja Deevena Sabhas

Meanwhile, Revanth reportedly instructed his party colleagues to prepare a detailed plan for the election campaign.

It is also learnt that the party is planning door-to-door campaigns as well as “Praja Deevena Sabha” public meetings in all 17 parliamentary constituencies as part of its poll campaign.

To oversee day-to-day govt affairs from home

