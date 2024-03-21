CPM announces candidate for Bhongir constituency in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Though it is part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, the CPM on Wednesday announced its candidate from the Bhongir constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The CPM allotted this ticket to Md Jahangir, the party’s Yadadri-Bhongir district unit secretary.

Speaking to the media here, CPM state executive committee member S Veeraiah said the party has decided to announce its candidate without consulting the alliance partners as there has been no proposal from the Congress on seat-sharing.

“The party will soon decide which candidate or party it should support in the remaining 16 seats,” he said.

He claimed that besides Bhongir, his party also has strongholds in Khammam, Mahbubabad and Nalgonda segments .

“The BJP can be defeated if the Congress, CPM and CPI work together,” he added.

Meanwhile, Veeraiah said that the CPM will consider entering into an electoral understanding with the BRS if it approaches his party.

“If the BRS gets in touch with us, our leadership will take a call on it,” he added.