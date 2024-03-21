Drive against artificial fruit ripening, seven held in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Raids by Task Force sleuths along with GHMC food safety officers on warehouses and fruit stalls have revealed that many vendors have resorted to ripening mangoes artificially using harmful chemicals.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Task Force DCP Rashmi Perumal said raids were conducted in all seven zones based on credible information. As many as five cases against seven persons were registered in five police stations, the DCP added.

She said two types of chemicals, — carbide and ethylene — are being used to artificially ripen mangoes. Consuming such mangoes can pose serious health risks, she added. The raids led to the identification of 12 godowns where mangoes were being artificially ripened.

Ripening of artifically ripened mangoes is a breach against FSSAI norms and can cause skin and lung irritation apart from neurological issues.

3,860 kilograms of mangoes apart from 26 trays of the fruit were seized from seven offenders. The police also seized carbide powder and ethylene sachets. The total worth of the confiscated items is over Rs 12.61 lakh.

Cases were registered in Habeeb Nagar, Sultan Bazaar, Afzal Gunj, Chaderghat and Bhavani Nagar police stations. Use of such chemicals can lead to heavy metal poisoning and neurological diseases