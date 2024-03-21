GHMC officials told to draft parking policy

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that to address the prevailing parking issues in the city, the civic body, in collaboration with other departments, plans to introduce a parking policy.

At a meeting on Wednesday, he instructed officials to draft a parking policy and tasked GHMC Chief City Planner Rajendra Prasad Naik with identifying suitable locations for the project.

During the meeting, concerns regarding the city’s parking problems were discussed. The commissioner also reviewed parking construction models presented by an agency through a PowerPoint presentation.

He said that although there are existing parking spaces for two and four-wheelers, they remain underutilised due to inadequate management. Identifying congested main roads and establishing suitable parking spots was emphasised by the commissioner. Similarly, efforts to provide parking facilities at commercial malls were recommended.

Make an app to check for available spaces: Ronald Rose

Rose advised officials to develop a special portal or mobile app to catalogue available parking spaces, enabling motorists across the city to locate suitable areas for parking. Additionally, he said that owners of vacant private lands in the city should be encouraged to contribute to parking facilities.