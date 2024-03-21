HMDA official steps out of line, suspended

HYDERABAD: HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner M Dana Kishore on Wednesday issued orders suspending the Assistant Planning Officer of Shankarpally Zone, BV Krishna Kumar, with immediate effect for “processing files without verifying the ownership documents or conducting site inspection”. Additionally, the order also sought an explanation from the suspended officer.

The HMDA estate officer has been asked to inquire into the issue. The HMDA, in a press release, announced that a man, Sravan Kumar, and others submitted an application on November 10, 2023, stating that their land measuring 11,698 square yards in Survey Numbers 330 and 332 of Puppalaguda village, Shankarpally zone, was affected by a proposed 100-feet master plan road. They claimed to have gifted the affected land to the Puppalguda gram panchayat under the gift settlement deed doc. no. 851/2015 and 852/2015 and requested a Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) certificate for the affected land for the road formation.

In another case, a man, Venkat Ramana, and others filed an application on November 10, 2023, stating that their land measuring 22,046 square yards in Puppalaguda was affected by the proposed 100-feet road. They said they gifted the affected land to the Commissioner of Manikonda Municipality under Gift Settlement Deed Doc. No. 3606/2020 and requested a TDR certificate for the affected land for the road formation.

Later, it was found that the APO processed the files without verifying documents or conducting inspections.