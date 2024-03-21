Radisson Blu drug case: Main peddler held

HYDERABAD: In a breakthrough in the Radisson Blu drugs case, police have arrested the main drug peddler and his aide. They have also unearthed an extensive network of drug suppliers who are spread across New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa.

On February 24, a group of 10 friends — including Tollywood director Krish Jagarlamudi, BJP leader’s son Vivekanand, models Lishi Ganesh and Swetha and others — had come together at the Radisson Blu hotel in Gachibowli. During the meeting, the members allegedly consumed three grams of cocaine.

Tracing the supply of drugs to Vivekanand, the police first arrested peddler Syed Abbas, who had reportedly supplied cocaine to the suspect. The police then found that Abbas had purchased the drugs from Waheed.

It has now come to light that Syed Abdul Rahman, 27, is the main peddler who had given the drugs to Waheed. “There are six cases registered against Syed in different parts of the city — two cases in Gachibowli and one each in Malakpet, Chaderghat, Jagadgirigutta and Dabeerpura,” said Madhapur DCP G Vineeth.

The police also arrested Milansi Narendrasi Vanath, 34, a native of New Delhi, who allegedly conspired along with Syed in the drugs case. The police seized 11 grams of MDMA, a Jaguar car and seven mobile phones from the duo.

Further, the DCP said the peddlers are part of an extensive network with up to 15 members at work in and around Hyderabad. “The accused brought drugs from New Delhi and sold them in Hyderabad,” the DCP added.

Network operates out of Goan jail

During their investigation, the police found that the main drug dealer, who is believed to be operating the network — Rahman Faisal — is currently imprisoned in a jail in Goa.

“Syed was selling drugs as per the orders of Faisal, who is in prison. The phones used by Faisal have now been seized,” shared Gachibowli SHO S Anjaneyalu.

Currently, the police are preparing to bring Faisal to Hyderabad on a prisoner-transit warrant. Meanwhile, the officials will also be recording the confession statements of Syed and Milansi. They are also awaiting permission from the court so that they can conduct another drug test for those involved in the case, as most of them tested negative in the preliminary test.

Possible connection with Nigerians: Police

Cops revealed that during the probe, they found that Rahman also allegedly had connections with Nigerian drug peddlers.

Notably, only two days ago, Punjagutta police executed a PT warrant and transferred Antonio, a prisoner in a Goan jail to Chanchalguda prison. Antonio was allegedly part of the extensive network led by Nigerian national Iwuala Udoka Stanley, who was arrested in February for possession of `8 crore worth of drugs.