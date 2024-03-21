Telangana govt approves filling of 5K health dept vacancies

HYDERABAD: The state government has accorded permission to fill more than 5,340 health department vacancies in various categories through direct recruitment through the Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (TMHSRB).

The government directed the TMHSRB to undertake direct recruitment for the vacant posts by obtaining several details such as local cadre-wise vacancies, roster points and qualifications from the secretary concerned and heads of the departments.

According to the directive, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW) will fill a total of 597 positions, comprising 351 vacancies for civil assistant surgeons, 193 for lab technicians group II and 53 for staff nurses. Meanwhile, the DME will oversee the filling of 3,235 positions.

As many as 1,255 vacancies for the Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad, 212 for the MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, 26 at the AYUSH department and 34 for the Institute of Preventive Medicine are also to be filled.

