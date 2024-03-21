Telangana HC grants bail to 7 associated with PFI in terror case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has granted bail to seven individuals associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were accused of involvement in terrorist activities. The accused were facing prosecution before the Special Court for NIA in Hyderabad.

The high court allowed the criminal appeals filed by the accused against the judgments of the special court that dismissed their bail applications. The case, initially booked by the Nizamabad Police, was later transferred to the NIA in August 2022. The charges against the accused include sections under the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), alleging a criminal conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India.

The defence team argued that the accused were engaged in legitimate activities before the PFI was banned and highlighted the various professions of the accused, ranging from welder to vegetable vendor, and emphasised their involvement in welfare activities for the marginalised, such as distributing ration kits, organising blood donation camps, and providing scholarships to underprivileged students.

The defence also argued that there was insufficient evidence to establish the accused’s involvement in terrorist activities and that mere participation in meetings does not constitute a terrorist act. However, the additional solicitor general of India, opposed the bail, contending that the accused could interfere with the trial process, citing specific allegations based on statements from witnesses.

The court said that granting bail involves balancing individual liberty with the interests of the criminal justice system. It reviewed various judgments, including those handled by the NIA, and considered the scope of bail under the UAPA, which requires accusations to be prima facie true.

The high court granted conditional bail to the accused, stipulating that they must not engage in similar offences, intimidate or influence witnesses, and surrender their passports. It also warned that any violation could lead to the NIA seeking cancellation of bail.