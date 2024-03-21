TIFR-Hyderabad researchers come up with durable lithium metal battery

HYDERABAD: Researchers at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad (TIFR-H), have devised a scalable and cost-effective method to assemble a safer and more durable lithium metal battery (LMB).

Considered the energy storage systems of the future, LMBs can provide nearly 10 times higher energy density in comparison to the present lithium-ion batteries.

In a battery, the porous separator membrane between the electrodes keeps them apart and is instrumental in preventing short circuits. After some time, dendrites — tree-like structures or whiskers — begin to form on one of the electrodes.

Uncontrolled growth of these dendrites increases the risk of short circuits and is one of the most critical challenges for its advancement, a release said.

To address this challenge, Preeti Yadav and Pallavi Thakur, students and lead authors of the study, used a commonly available graphite derivative powder to modify the separator membrane. The modification will suppress dendrite formation and improve the longevity of the battery to a large extent.

According to the researchers, this method of separator modification holds immense potential to be scaled up for industrial usage.

The researchers observed that at a very high current density of 10 mili ampere cm, the battery seems to be deteriorating slowly, maybe because of the electroplating of lithium on the carbon (a component of the deposited graphite derivative layer). They aim to investigate these challenges and understand the role of interfaces in improving the performance of a battery from a fundamental standpoint.