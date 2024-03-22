Abandoned infant girl mauled to death by dogs in Telangana

ADILABAD: Stray dogs mauled an eight-month-old baby girl to death on the outskirts of Keslapur village in Bheemini mandal of Mancherial district on Wednesday night.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning after villagers noticed the baby’s body. Police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Mancherial government hospital.

Bheemini mandal Sub-Inspector (SI) M Vijay said they believe the baby was abandoned by her family, presumably because she was a girl child. He said that a case has been filed, and investigations are underway.

One woman, believed to be the mother of the baby, has been taken into custody, he added.

Recently, a baby boy was abandoned by his mother in the outskirts of Nipani village in Adilabad district. Villagers had discovered the child, bathed him, and handed him over to the police, who then handed it over to the Child Welfare department.