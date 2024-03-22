Andhra Pradesh gang dupes driver to steal car, nabbed

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police on Wednesday apprehended five Andhra Pradesh-based men for allegedly hailing a cab driver’s service late in the night, kidnapping him and robbing the car. They also recovered the stolen car and handed it over to the driver.

According to the police, the offence took place on March 14, when Bonthe Vijay Kumar, a cab driver, was at the KPHB main road, awaiting a booking. Meanwhile, an unknown person came up to him and informed that his employers wanted to book a cab to the RGIA for a flight scheduled for a few hours later. Vijay agreed to drop them off at the airport.

An hour later, the same person came and informed him that the couple had taken another cab to go to the airport. However, he along with a couple of his friends needed to go to the airport. Vijay accepted the ride and was on the way to the airport, when the gang attacked him midway, blindfolded him, threatened to kill him with a gun and drove off to an isolated location in Malkapuram village of Chotuppal mandal, the gang drove away in the stolen car.

On receiving the complaint, Miyapur police formed three teams to identify the accused. With the support of CCS, the Miyapur police traced the accused persons and found that they were previously involved in car robbery offences and murder cases too in Andhra Pradesh.