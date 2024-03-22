Congress victory vital for Malkajgiri development: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD : While expressing disappointment over the Congress not performing well in Malkajgiri in the Assembly elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has exhorted the cadre to ensure that the grand old party secures this segment in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth, who is also the TPCC president, held a meeting with the party leaders from the Malkajgiri LS segment here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, he recalled his stint as the Malkajgiri MP from 2019 to 2023 and said: “(BRS president and former CM) KCR’s downfall started in 2019 when the people of Malkajgiri elected me as an MP.”

“Though our party performed well across the state in the Assembly elections, the result in Malkajgiri was not on expected lines. But in the Lok Sabha elections, we should ensure that the Congress bags the Malkajgiri seat,” he said and added that “we should also win the Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll”.

Revanth also said that it is important for the Congress candidate to win the seat if the constituency has to witness development. “If Malkajgiri has to get Metro, MMTS and others services, and if the Jawaharnagar dumpyard issue has to be solved, the Congress has to win this seat,” he said.

The TPCC chief, meanwhile, urged the Congress cadre and leaders to take the elections seriously and strive to ensure the party’s success in the Lok Sabha polls too.

“Be at full strength and campaign from polling booth level. Work with full commitment. Start visiting the people and interacting with voters from as early as 7 am everyday,” Revanth said.

Patnam Suneetha by the side

During the meeting, Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy, who recently joined the Congress from the BRS, sat next to Revanth. Later in the day, she was announced as the party’s candidate in the Malkajgiri constituency.