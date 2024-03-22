CS Santhi Kumari asks officials to work together to effectively implement poll code

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed officials of various departments to work in coordination for effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in light of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Thursday, a high-level meeting was held at the secretariat on the implementation of MCC. Senior officers of Police, Excise, Commercial Taxes, Forest, Revenue, Transport and other departments were present during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS asked officials to work for the LS polls with the same spirit as they did in the Telangana Assembly elections.

According to officials, in addition to setting up special check posts on the borders of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, effective surveillance is also being conducted. They said, “Special control rooms have been set up by all major departments for the conduct of elections and the implementation of MCC. As many as 444 check posts and nine interstate check posts have been set up by the police department. Till date, the police has seized Rs 10 crore in cash, unlicensed weapons, explosives, gelatin sticks and gold. The transport department has also set up 15 check posts and 52 enforcement teams.”

Officials said that 16 interstate check posts have been set up by the Commercial Taxes Department and special monitoring is being done at 31 strategic points and added that 25 godowns where there is a possibility to distribute freebies to entice the voters have been identified and special vigilance has been kept on them. Besides this, 141 manufacturing godowns and 912 trading godowns have also been kept under surveillance.

As many as 21 interstate and six mobile check posts have also been established by the Excise Department and eight districts where there is a possibility of illicit liquor manufacturing have been identified and also five railway lines where there is a possibility of illegal transportation of liquor have been identified and special measures have been taken to prevent them.

Santhi Kumari directed the Command and Control Centre to monitor the transportation of liquor through surveillance.