Hyderabad sees marginal improvement in air quality

HYDERABAD: The recently released 2023 World Air Quality report shows a marginal improvement in Hyderabad’s air quality, with annual average PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5 concentrations decreasing to 39.9 µg/cubic metre in 2023 from 42.4 µg/cubic metre in 2022.

Despite this, PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in the city remain higher than the guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Government of India.

India is ranked as the third most polluted country globally by IQAir, a Switzerland-based air quality technology company, with an annual average PM 2.5 concentration of 54.4 µg/cubic metre, weighted by population. Bangladesh (79.9 µg/cubic metre) and Pakistan (73.7 µg/cubic metre) hold the first and second positions respectively.

The WHO recommends an annual average of 5 µg/cubic metre and a 24-hour average of 15 µg/cubic metre for PM 2.5.

However, data monitored by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in December 2023 reveals PM 2.5 levels of 88 µg/cubic metre in Pashamylaram. Sanathnagar, Bolarum, Nehru Zoo Park and ICRISAT reported PM 2.5 levels of 73, 65, 60 and 57 respectively during the same period.

PM 10 levels also present a concerning picture. While the WHO recommends an annual average of 15 µg/cubic metre and a 24-hour average of 45 µg/cubic metre for PM 10, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus recorded 90 µg/cubic metre in December 2023. Uppal, Balanagar and Jeedimetla reported PM 10 levels of 89, 88, and 87 respectively during the same month.

Pollution accelerates ageing process of cells: Doctor

Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar, a city-based pulmonologist and allergist, said that dry cough and infections are immediate responses to high pollution levels. “Inhalation of high levels of PM 2.5 also increases the risk of lung cancers, even in non-smoking individuals,” he added.

Dr Nageshwar highlighted that pollution exposure accelerates cell ageing, making individuals vulnerable to various diseases.

Precautions