Jupally Krishna Rao inspects farms hit by rains, hailstorm in Telangana

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: Excise, Culture and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao along with government advisor Md Shabbir Ali and Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency representative R Bhupathi Reddy and other leaders visited several hailstorm-affected areas in Kamareddy and Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituencies. They interacted with farmers and assured them the government’s support.

During his visit to Anthampally in Bhiknoor mandal of Kamareddy district, the minister inspected maize and paddy crops. Farmers expressed grief that they had lost their entire crop due to hailstorm and unseasonal rains.

Speaking to reporters in Congress Bhavan in Nizamabad, Krishna Rao said that the government will provide Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers who lost their crops. He also said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to bring a crop insurance scheme to all the crops, with the government covering the premium. This scheme is expected to benefit over 70 lakh farmers. He emphasised the government’s commitment to schemes such as Rythu Bheema, free power for the agricultural sector and Rythu Nestham scheme.

Krishna Rao alleged that the previous government turned the rich Telangana state into a debt-ridden one. He criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting all the sectors and discontinuing several farmer-based schemes.