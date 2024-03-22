‘Original’ Congress cadre reluctant to work with ‘migrant’ leaders

HYDERABAD: The leaders who are joining the Congress from the BRS are facing a strange problem. The “native” Congress workers are not very happy about their arrival since the supporters of parachute leaders were their tormentors when the BRS was in power.

The “original” Congress workers argue how they can work and campaign for the newcomers in the elections after suffering at their hands for 10 years.

These “migrant” leaders caused a lot of problems to them by filing police cases against them. Now the Congress leadership is also asking them to work for the same persons against whom they had fought all these years.

Among those who are facing resistance from the “original” Congress workers are three MPs — G Ranjith Reddy, B Venkatesh Nethakani, Pasunoori Dayakar, who recently joined the Congress from the BRS.

The Congress old-timers are also believed to be not willing to work for Rangareddy Zilla Parishad chairperson Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy and MLA Danam Nagender, who too joined the grand old party from the pink party.

The party is likely to allot tickets to these five leaders to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The new comers in the party are now persuading the former MPs and MLAs to help them by convincing the party workers to lend them a helping hand in campaigning as without their help it would be very difficult for them to traverse the tough electoral terrain.

Meanwhile, BRS cadre too are showing interest to join the Congress to help leaders who crossed over to the grand old party.