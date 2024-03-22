Rythu Bandhu amounts to be disbursed on March 22

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday said that the Rythu Bandhu amounts would be disbursed to farmers who own up to five acres of lands on Friday.

During an informal chat with reporters here, the minister dismissed the rumours that he would become the chief minister after Lok Sabha elections.

The minister said that he is not No 2 in the government just because he is seen with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on a daily basis.

“I am a small leader in the party. I am not aspiring for the CM’s post,” he said.When asked what will be his reaction if the high command wants him to be the CM, he laughed at the suggestion and ruled out such a possibility. He also said that the Congress government would not tap the phones of leaders of other parties.