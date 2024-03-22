Telangana cops get three-day custody of Patancheru MLA’s brother

SANGAREDDY: A local court on Thursday granted three-day custody of G Madhusudan Reddy, brother of Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy, to the police for the investigation into the illegal mining case.

On March 15, Patancheru police arrested Madhusudan and presented him before the district excise court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. Subsequently, the cops filed a petition seeking custody of Madhusudan for five days, but the court granted custody for three days.

On Thursday, police shifted him from Sangareddy jail into their custody and transferred him to Patancheru police station. He is under interrogation at the Patancheru police station, information is being gathered regarding illegal mining, land grabbing and other offences committed in the last decade.

Cops are investigating potential involvement of other individuals in illegal mining activities. Authorities are scrutinising also businesses associated with MLA Mahipal Reddy to ascertain if any benami transactions are involved.