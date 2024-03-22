Telangana HC takes up 6th grader’s letter to relocate bar as PIL, issues notices

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has taken up a letter by R Vaishnavi, a sixth-grade student, seeking the relocation of a restaurant in Hayathnagar as a PIL and issued notices to various authorities.

In her letter to Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, Vaishnavi said that the Sai Yuva Bar and Restaurant is situated amid a densely populated residential area, merely 70 metres from numerous educational institutions, including schools, junior colleges and coaching centres.

She wrote that the bar is also close to residential colonies and a Shiva temple and is creating a disturbance with its operations as it functions well into the late hours and disrupts the peace and tranquillity of the area.

Vaishnavi implored the court to intervene and direct the authorities concerned to relocate the bar away from the residential and educational hubs.

Taking the letter as a PIL, a bench comprising CJ Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti issued notices to the chief secretary, principal secretary, and commissioner of the Prohibition and Excise department, as well as the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police and the Rangareddy district collector, seeking their response within four weeks.