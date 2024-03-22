Three parachute leaders find place in Telangana Congress list of five

HYDERABAD: As expected, the names of three BRS leaders who recently joined the grand old party were included in the latest list of candidates released by the Congress on Thursday.

With this, the Congress has announced candidates for nine of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Khairatabad MLA and former minister Danam Nagender, who recently dumped the BRS and joined the grand old party, will contest from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment while former pink party leader and ZP chairperson Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy will contest from the Malkajgiri LS constituency.

Sitting BRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy will once again contest for the Chevella LS seat. Mallu Ravi, who resigned as the special representative of the state government in Delhi last month, has been given the nod to contest from the Nagarkurnool constituency, while Gaddam Vamshi Krishna’s candidature was cleared for the Peddapalli seat. Vamshi Krishna is the son of former Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek.

With his candidature cleared by the Congress high command, Nagender is expected to submit his resignation from the Telangana Assembly before filing his papers for the Secunderabad LS ticket.

It may be mentioned here that the BRS has already submitted a petition to Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, seeking the disqualification of Nagender as an MLA. Sources in the Congress said that Nagender would tender his resignation now.

It may be recalled that the Congress did not win a considerable number of seats in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts in the recent Assembly polls.