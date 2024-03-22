Three spread SSC Urdu paper leak rumour, arrested in Adilabad

ADILABAD: Three persons, including a Physics teacher, have been booked on Thursday for spreading rumours about the leaked SSC Urdu exam paper on March 19. Allegedly, they aimed to falsely implicate a school principal who had ordered the teacher’s transfer.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah and Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam said that the accused have been identified as Mohammad Mubashir, 38, a post graduate teacher of Physics, Mohammed Asif, and Sayed Kaif, 19, a second-year Inter student.

They said that a police investigation revealed that a man — Mohammad Mubashir — formerly employed at Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), Utnoor, but was ordered to transfer to Ichoda. He, however, chose to leave his position and join an Eklavya model residential school on an outsourcing basis. He reportedly developed resentment towards T Venkata Prasad, the principal of Utnoor TMREIS, for his transfer, and sought to malign his reputation.

It is learnt that on March 19, Mubashir along with Asif orchestrated a plan involving Sayed Kaif to allegedly obtain incriminating evidence against Abdul Sami, a teacher at the Utnoor TMREIS. Kaif, accompanied by another person, Shabad, visited Sami’s residence at 10.30 am while Sami was engaged in note-taking. Kaif captured videos and photos of Sami and sent them to Mubashir via WhatsApp. Subsequently, Mubashir contacted Sami, who confirmed the forthcoming malpractice, alleging that the paper originated from a ZPHS and answers were pre-prepared.

To implicate the principal, Mubashir and Asif resorted to spreading false information on social media, fabricating voice calls, photos and videos purportedly depicting them engaging in Urdu grammar studies at home.

Invigilator relieved from duty over negligence

An invigilator was relieved from duty in Vikarabad for negligence of duty and one case of malpractice was booked by the officials during the third language SSC public examinations on Thursday. The Directorate of Government Examination informed that a total of 4,94,706 regular candidates were allotted for the exam, out of which 4,93,273 candidates appeared for the exam. The number of private candidates allotted were 843, out of which 556 were presen. The next examination will be mathematics, which will be held on Saturday from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm