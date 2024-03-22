Vaccines can help combat neglected tropical diseases: US doc

HYDERABAD: While asserting that India is an epicentre for neglected tropical diseases (NTD), Prof Peter J Hotez, a leading American scientist and paediatrician, said that vaccinations can play a key role in combating these diseases that disproportionately affect low- and middle-income countries.

Addressing a talk on global vaccines for NTDs and related gastrointestinal infections here, he said India has one of the world’s largest burdens of major NTDs including hookworm, dengue, lymphatic filariasis, leprosy and rabies, among others.

“Neglected diseases continue to pose a significant threat to global health, particularly in resource-constrained settings. Investing in the development and accessibility of vaccines for these diseases is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic investment in public health and economic development,” Prof Hotez said.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals, stressed the importance of adult vaccination and the need to address vaccine hesitancy within the population.

“We witness firsthand the debilitating impact of hookworm infestation, particularly in regions like India where it’s prevalent. The link between hookworms and anaemia is undeniable, affecting millions annually. Introducing a vaccine could revolutionise public health, potentially saving countless lives and preventing a burden on healthcare systems. In India alone, over 100 million people are estimated to be infected, making the need for a vaccine not just imperative, but humanitarian,” he added.