BJP-led Centre undermining democracy: Mahesh

HYDERABAD: Congress working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Union government of trying to spoil the poll prospects of the Congress by freezing its accounts just before the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan here, he alleged that the Centre is undermining democracy in the country. “The BJP has collected thousands of crores from corporate companies through electoral bonds. On the other hand, it ensured that our accounts were frozen,” he said and added that no party had paid income tax in the country.

He also claimed that donations the BJP received have increased 10 times in the last nine years.

Meanwhile, AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar alleged that the BJP government’s decision to form a committee on SC sub-categorisation was aimed at getting the support of SC communities in the upcoming LS elections.

Stating that it was the Congress-led UPA government which set up the Usha Mehta Commission for categorisation of SCs back in 2005, he said that the BJP at the Centre and the BRS in the state did injustice to the SC communities in the last 10 years.

Sampath Kumar, an aspirant for the Congress Nagarkurnool ticket in the upcoming LS polls, extended his support to Mallu Ravi who has been picked by the grand old party to contest from this segment.