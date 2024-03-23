Cyberabad: Wine shops and bars to remain closed on March 25

HYDERABAD: Liquor, toddy shops and bars will remain closed in the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits from 6 am Monday till 6 am Tuesday in view of Holi.

However, the restrictions will not apply to the bars in star hotels and registered clubs.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police called on citizens not to throw colours on passersby and those not interested in playing Holi. There will also be prohibition of movement of two wheelers or any other vehicles in groups on streets and public places disturbing peace and order.