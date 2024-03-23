Telangana

Cyberabad: Wine shops and bars to remain closed on March 25

The commissioner of police called on citizens not to throw colours on passersby and those not interested in playing Holi.
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.Photo | A Sanesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Liquor, toddy shops and bars will remain closed in the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits from 6 am Monday till 6 am Tuesday in view of Holi.

However, the restrictions will not apply to the bars in star hotels and registered clubs.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police called on citizens not to throw colours on passersby and those not interested in playing Holi. There will also be prohibition of movement of two wheelers or any other vehicles in groups on streets and public places disturbing peace and order.

Cyberabad

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com