Election of Maganti, Danam, others challenged

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday witnessed a flurry of election petitions against several Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The EPs were filed against Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Kova Laxmi, Yennam Srinivas Reddy and Gavinolla Madhusudhan Reddy, elected to the Telangana Assembly from Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad, Kothagudem, Asifabad, Mahbubnagar and Devarkadra constituencies respectively.

Justice K Lakshman, who took up the EPs filed by Mohammed Azharuddin and V Naveen Yadav, issued notices to Maganti Gopinath. Both petitions sought to declare Gopinath’s election as void and set it aside. The hearing has been adjourned to April 16.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed Nagender and others to respond to an election petition filed by Pabhathi Vijaya Reddy. Vijaya Reddy had contested the 2023 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. She has alleged corrupt practices and suppression of vital information in Nagender’s poll affidavit. The hearing has been posted for April 18.

Justice Lakshman also issued notices to Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and others in response to an EP filed by Nandu Lal Agarwal. Agarwal seeks to declare Sambasiva Rao’s election null and void, alleging discrepancies in the election affidavit. The judge will also hear the case on April 16.

Justice Lakshman also issued notices to Kova Laxmi in response to an EP filed by Ajmera Shyam. Shyam has urged the court to declare Laxmi’s election as void and to declare himself elected. The case too has been posted for April 16.

Justice Surepalli Nanda issued notices to Yennam Srinivas Reddy and Gavinolla Madhusudhan Reddy in separate EPs filed against them. The judge will hear these petitions on April 19. The respondents have been directed to file their responses to the EPs by the date of hearing.