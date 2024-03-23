Hit by water scarcity, Nalgonda farmers lease borewells

NALGONDA : Farmers in Nalgonda district are leasing borewells from their neighbours to protect their orchards from drying up due to water scarcity and decreasing groundwater levels. Taking advantage of the need for water, the farmers are charging exorbitant fees for supplying water to others. The monthly rate is decided based on the area of the orchard, the number of trees, and local demand.

Two decades ago, the erstwhile Nalgonda district boasted of three lakh acres of sweet lime plantations. However, due to drought-like situations, inadequate market and cold storage facilities, many farmers switched over to other crops. Currently, Nalgonda district has only 44,000 acres of sweet lime and 9,000 acres of lemon plantations.

These plantations are mostly located in Nalgonda, Kanagal, Peddavoora, Nidamanoor, Tipparthi, Gurrampode, and other mandals. In recent years, water availability has improved due to projects and ponds, leading to an increase in groundwater levels.

Consequently, thousands of acres of sweet lime and lemon plantations witnessed high yields.

However, this season has seen a decline in groundwater levels, causing borewells to dry up. Despite their efforts to dig new bores, farmers have been expressing concern over water scarcity.

Speaking to TNIE, farmer N Linga Reddy from Koppole village in Gurrampode mandal said, “Fifteen years ago, I planted a sweet lime plantation on five acres of land, which generated good profits until last year. I then leased a borewell which has been supplying water for the last two days. However, out of the hundreds of borewells in the village, only 12 currently have water.”

He hoped that by leaving the nuts on his sweet lime orchard trees for two more months, which are currently of medium size, they would grow, and his garden would yield without drying up.

“Besides lack of water, I will also have to bear the cost of the 300-metre pipeline and the cost of repair if the borewell breaks down. I will have to pay at least Rs 1 lakh in advance for two months of alternate-day water supply from 6 pm to 6 am,” Linga Reddy added.

S Venkateshwarlu, a farmer from Kothagudem village in Kanagal mandal, said, “While paddy and other commercial crops may recover within six to eight months if they dry up, sweet lime and lemon trees take five years to yield after planting. I used to procure water tankers to irrigate my three-acre sweet lime orchard. But, due to increased demand and inadequate supply, I have to now maintain the orchard by leasing borewells and pay based on usage.”

Meanwhile, a farmer from Gurrampode mandal, who leases borewells told TNIE that he owns eight borewells on his 5 acres and recently completed harvesting paddy. Currently, as water is accessible from three borewells, he has been distributing water to other farmers in need.

Meanwhile, in view of soaring prices of sweet lime and lemon in the market, it appears that farmers are procuring water by paying in advance, even if the cost is high, to protect their orchards.

District horticulture officer Sangeeta Lakshmi said that there are 44,000 acres of sweet lime and 9,000 acres of lemon plantations in the district. She said that the current market price for sweet lime ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000 per tonne, meanwhile a bag of lemon (24 kg) is Rs 900 to Rs 1,000. Additionally, she said that water is being provided to gardens through drip irrigation in some areas and via water tankers in other places.