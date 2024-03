HYDERABAD: A day after a woman, who was trained in martial arts, and her daughter displayed exemplary courage to thwart an armed robbery and disarm the robbers, police on Friday nabbed the second accused in the case while he was trying to flee on a train.

Begumpet police identified the two accused as Sushil Kumar and Premchandra, hailing from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Sushil had earlier worked in Amita Mahnot’s residence at Paigah Colony in Begumpet as a domestic help and was familiar with the house.

On Thursday, posing as a delivery agent and his face covered by a helmet, Sushil called Amita near the gate. Amita sent a domestic help to take the parcel.

Sushil and Premchandra, wearing a mask and a cap, pushed the domestic help aside and barged into the house. Inside, Premchandra threatened the maid with a knife.

Police trace robber, nab him at Kazipet

Outside, Amita’s daughter accosted Sushil, who tried to overpower her by brandishing a country-made pistol. However, the girl proved to be much tougher than he imagined. While he was still struggling to subdue her, her mother rushed to her aid. A well-aimed kick and some deft moves later, the pistol ended up in the hands of Amita.

Sushil fled, even as neighbours, alerted by the noises, made their way to Amita’s home.

On realising that Sushil had escaped, Premchandra too attempted to flee but was caught by the neighbours.

Meanwhile, Sushil went to Begumpet railway station and boarded a train. Police, scouring the CCTV footage, traced him to the railway station. He was apprehended by the Kazipet Railway Police.

The police seized ropes, the country-made pistol, a rubber bullet shell, two knives and a gift box from the scene. Sushil and Premchandra were produced before a court for judicial remand.

North Zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshini and Begumpet police lauded the exemplary courage of the mother-daughter duo, while Sushil and Premchandra are cursing themselves for underestimating the women.