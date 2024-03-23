Jangaon: Five girls from govt school hospitalised for food poisoning

JANGOAN: Five students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) for girls in Pembarthy village of Jangaon district were taken to the Jangaon government hospital in the early hours of Friday after they started exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning.

The girls had consumed rice with sambar and brinjal curry for dinner at their hostel mess on Thursday. After dinner, five girls experienced vomiting and stomach aches, as reported by the warden. It is alleged that the hostel management and teachers attempted to withhold the details of the incident from the girls’ parents. The incident came to light after the students were shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jangaon Collector Rizwan Basha Shaik informed that he has initiated an inquiry into the incident and has directed officials to inspect the school. He said that officials discovered the students had consumed bakery items, attributing it as the possible cause of food poisoning. The students are recovering and food samples from the hostel have been collected for investigation, he added.

The girl students alleged that the mess contractor consistently provides low-quality food, often containing insects in the vegetables used for cooking. In response, the collector said that action would be taken against the mess contractor.